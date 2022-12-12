The Office of the Provincial Agriculture (OPA) plans to expand the demonstration of organic agriculture in agricultural centers in Taytay and Bataraza in 2023 after its SINAG sa Balay sa Oma project marks its second anniversary.

The Sustainable and Innovative Agriculture (SINAG) sa Balay sa Oma is the OPA’s showcase for organic agriculture in the province.

Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, provincial agriculturist, stated that agricultural products from SINAG in Barangay Irawan will be distributed to organic agriculture centers in Taytay and Bataraza.

“Eventually, ito na ang magiging source natin na idi-disburse natin siya sa beneficiaries doon sa area. This is the center, ang SINAG then we want to expand sa aming mga rural agricultural centers. Sisimulan namin next year. One in [the] agricultural center in Taytay and one in Bataraza,” he said.

He added that the office conducts farm research that it adapts in the area. Tilapia farming, free range chicken raising, and egg production are examples of recent developments. The OPA promotes organic agriculture because it believes in its health benefits for humans, according to the agriculturist.

Apart from agricultural production, the farm also serves as a learning site and welcomes visitors after being certified by the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Agricultural Training Institute (ATI). There are also plans to include the area in farm tourism, he said.

“As we go on, nakaka-develop kami ng ibang areas kaya nga ang tawag diyan sa SINAG ay sustainable and innovative agriulture sa Balay sa Oma. Nagka-conduct din kami ng basic on farm research namin at ina-adapt namin sa area– The other one, certified ni Agricultural Training Institute as a learning site for agricultural. Pwede mag-conduct ng training, accept ng visitors,” he said.

About Post Author