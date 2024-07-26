The agriculture office of the Palawan provincial government will distribute the ₱10,000 cash assistance committed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as soon as they have validated the master list of qualified farmers and fishermen affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

The cash aid per family is part of the ₱50 million fund coursed through the provincial government under the Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFFF).

President Marcos, during his third visit to the city, handed the cheque on July 18 to Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum.

Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, the chief of the Provincial Agriculture Office (PAgO), has confirmed that they have compiled a master list of Palawan farmers and fishermen whose livelihoods have been impacted by El Niño.

Cabungcal explained Friday that the master list submitted by each municipal government will undergo validation to ensure that the beneficiaries are indeed Palawan farmers and fishermen who have not previously received similar financial aid through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP).

“Iba ‘yong sa DSWD AKAP at sila ang nag- identify nun. Yong ibinigay na ₱50 million na check, yun ay may master list tayo. Di ko pa lang alam [ang] bawat munisipyo kasi we need to validate. Pag nabigyan na ng DSWD, di na natin mabibigyan kasi 5,000 farmers and fisherfolks lang ang target natin,” Cabungcal said.

The goal is to assist up to 5,000 Palawan residents, each receiving ₱10,000 in aid.

The distribution of this assistance will be coordinated by PAgO in partnership with the Office of the Provincial Treasurer (OPT).