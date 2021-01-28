Provincial vet seeks ban on importation of processed meat to guard against swine fever

The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) wants an additional ban on the entry of processed meat in Palawan in addition to an existing prohibition on pork importation, to ensure safety from the African Swine Fever (ASF) affecting most of Luzon.

“Gusto naming i-revise na total ban talaga kahit processed food,” Darius Mangcucang, provincial veterinarian, told officials during the Sanggunian Question Hour on Tuesday (January 26).

He said that processed meat could also cause the spread of ASF. Palawan, he added, is the only province that still allows the entry of processed meat despite the spread of ASF in Luzon, Mindanao, and recently in Visayas.

“Dati ay may EO tayo na napirmahan ni Gob na total ban ng mga baboy na live papasok dito sa atin pero mayroon ditong exception sa Section 3 na mga processed food. Ang problema ngayon nagkaroon dito sa Leyte, meaning ang Visayas ay penetrated na ng ASF. Gusto naming i-revise na total ban talaga kahit processed food,” he said.

“Sa MIMAROPA only Palawan na lang ang may exemption. Sa iba kahit similya ng baboy ay hindi puwedeng ipasok kasi ang virus ay nabubuhay kahit sa processed food. Ang kailangan lang talaga natin ay ang EO na total ban sa papasok pero pwede tayo maglabas,” Mangcucang said.

Selling outside the province

Mangcucang said that Palawan has enough supply of hogs. However, they are being sold outside the province due to demand from other provinces affected by ASF.

“Kung tutuusin ay mayroon tayong sapat na supply at ang nakikita natin ay maraming negosyante na inilalabas sa Manila kasi nakikita natin sa buong map infected na. Ibig sabihin ang ating region ay tayo na lang ang hindi pa natatamaan ng ASF,” he said.

“Dahil sa nangyayari, ang pork supply [sa ibang lugar] ay kinukuha dito sa atin. Last week nakapag-issue tayo ng vet health certificate sa 100 head ng baboy,” he added.

Mangcucang added that hog raisers wanted to sell their livestock outside the province because of the higher price.

“Wala tayong problema sa supply, ‘wag nalang sana nila baratin ang mga farmers kasi ang mga farmers ay kung tutuusin ay mahal ang feeds pero magkano lang ang live weight. Kaya marami ang nagstop magalaga ng baboy,” he said.

Tightened border security

Mangcucang said that Palawan has remained ASF-free because of the strict security measures being implemented in the province.

“Sa pier at airport po ay tinitingnan lahat ng naka-ice box kaya ang ginagawa ay reshipment or susunugin po yon kasi marami ng nasunog ang BAI na ang mga processed food ay positive sa ASF,” Mangcucang added.

“Kung pansinin ninyo nag foot and mouth disease ay hindi nakapasok sa atin dahil mayroon tayong mahigpit na pagbabantay sa mga munisipyo, may mga vet quarantine tayo,” he added.

