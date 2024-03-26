The Provincial Legal Office conducted a seminar and orientation in 16 barangays in Dumaran town through the Legal Extension Program held at the Manpower Building, Barangay Poblacion, on March 19.

74 individuals participated, including Barangay Officials and Lupong Tagapamayapa from various barangays within the municipality.

Discussions revolved around the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials; Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act or RA 3019; Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act (VAWC) or RA 9262; RA 11313 Safe Spaces Act, and the Act Prohibiting the Practice of Child Marriage or RA 11596.

The activity was led by Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Joshua U. Bolusa, together with Atty. Gellian Grace Baaco-Padilla, Atty. Christine Aribon, Atty. Ryan Oliver Cayatoc, Atty. David Israel Rivera, and MLGOO Aizel Jane Delis Angeles of DILG-Araceli.

Dumaran was the eleventh municipality visited by the said office for the implementation of the activity.

The Provincial Legal Office also conducted free legal consultations in the town of Araceli last March 20–21, led by lawyers from the Provincial Legal Office in partnership with DILG-Araceli.

A seminar and orientation were also conducted in Barangay Tinintinan, attended by 143 participants, and 47 clients received free legal advice. Some of the concerns raised were related to real estate property, VAWC, child support, birth certificates, and IPMR laws.

The aim of these activities is to personally deliver legal services to the residents of municipalities as directed by Governor Dennis M. Socrates as part of the Provincial Legal Extension Services Program (PLESP) of the Provincial Government.