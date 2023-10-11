A jail guard assigned of the Provincial Jail Management Division (PJMD) was caught by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Puerto Princesa City Anti Crime Task Force agents during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday night in Barangay San Jose.

Arnold Catama was found in possession of a sachet containing suspected shabu, as well as the buy-bust money amounting to P2,500, along with illegal drug paraphernalia inside a lodging inn at around 9:30 p.m. on October 10.

PDEA had reportedly been monitoring Catama for an extended period, suspecting him of facilitating the entry of illegal drugs into the PJMD facility, potentially involving other accomplices among fellow jail guards.

Catama denied these allegations and refuted claims that the confiscated items belonged to him.

“Hindi po ako nagpapasok,” he said, when asked the questions.

He will face charges in violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The provincial government is yet to issue a statement regarding Catama’s apprehension.