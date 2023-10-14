Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates personally submitted the proposed 2024 Local Expenditure Program and 2024 Plantilla of Personnel for the provincial government to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Friday.

The proposed 2024 budget for the province amounts to approximately P4.5 billion.

According to the Office of the Provincial Governor, the budget is in line with the development vision of becoming “A Leading Province in the Country where Every Palaweño Enjoys a Stable, Comfortable, and Peaceful Life.”

The programs and initiatives within the budget focuses on governance, the economy and livelihood, human development, general welfare, and the environment.

Governor Socrates was accompanied by Provincial Administrator Atty. Jethro M. Palayon, Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay V. Cojamco, Provincial Budget Officer Carlito B. Lorenzo, Provincial Treasurer Elino P. Mondragon, Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Sharlene D. Vilches, and Provincial Gender and Development (GAD) Office Head Richard Winston Socrates.