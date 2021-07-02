Provincial Government steps up aid to municipalities in response to COVID-19 pandemic

The provincial government of Palawan said it has stepped up its distribution of essential items to different municipalities as part of COVID-19 response.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Jeremias Alili said in online briefing Alerto Palaweño on Thursday that they have distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) and antigen test kits in southern Palawan this week in the towns of Aborlan, Quezon, Bataraza and Balabac.

“‘Yong mga PPE at antigen test kits [ay nadistribute na] sa mga munisipyo na nagre-request sa atin. We are set to distribute sa north din mga susunod na araw,” he said.

On Wednesday, 1,000 food packs were delivered in El Nido as part of the augmentation support to the families affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 3,500 food packs were also delivered in towns of Roxas, San Vicente, Taytay and Culion last week.

“Pati ang mga prepositioned food packs natin ay nagdeliver na tayo sa el nido, patapos na rin sa Taytay in response sa request ng MIATF for assistance. Hindi pa kasama dito ang mga unang nadeliver sa Culion at Linapacan,” Alili said.

