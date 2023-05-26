The provincial government has prepositioned relief goods and family food packs (FFP) in key areas of the province as preparation for disaster response.

Approximately 6,000 FFPs are underway to be stored at the Command Center of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Headquarters in Brgy. Irawan.

These essential supplies, including additional packs for various municipalities, are designated as prepositioned goods.

According to the Provincial Information Office, 10 municipalities have already received 500 FFPs each from January to May. The beneficiaries include Aborlan, Bataraza, Cuyo, Magsaysay, Rizal, Balabac, Araceli, Brooke’s Point, San Vicente, and Dumaran. These prepositioned goods aim to provide immediate assistance to affected individuals and families during emergencies.

While several municipalities are yet to claim their allocated supplies, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) has prepared prepositioned goods for a range of communities, including Agutaya, Busuanga, Cagayancillo, Coron, Culion, Dumaran, El Nido, Sofronio Española, Kalayaan, Linapacan, Narra, Quezon, Roxas, and Taytay.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Provincial Government and the respective local government units (LGUs), it is the responsibility of each LGU to arrange for the transportation of these goods to their designated municipalities.

Governor Dennis Socrates emphasized the significance of proactive disaster management and underscored the commitment of the Provincial Government to safeguard the welfare of Palaweños.

