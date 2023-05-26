The provincial government has expanded its scholarship program to include Technical and Vocational (TechVoc) courses for availing students.

Through an amended Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A series of 2023, titled “Prescribing Comprehensive Guidelines Governing the Grant of Education Financial Assistance Under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Scholarship Program of the Provincial Government to Technical, Vocational and College Students in the Province of Palawan and Appropriating necessary Funding Allocation Therefore,” Governor Dennis Socrates and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan expanded the scope of the existing SPS Alay sa Kabataan (Education Program for Palawan Youth) to include TechVoc education.

The Provincial Information Office highlighted that this move acknowledges the importance of technical and vocational training in equipping students with practical skills for various industries.

Under the revised ordinance, TechVoc scholars can now access enhanced financial assistance for their education. Scholarships cover a wide range of TechVoc courses such as Electromechanics, Electrical Installation Maintenance, Carpentry, Masonry, Pipefitting, Plumbing Tile Setting, Automotive Servicing, Driving, Heavy Equipment Operation, Medical Coding and Claims, Welding, Bread and Pastry Production, Cookery, Food and Beverage Service, Bookkeeping, Housekeeping, Agricultural Crops Production, Animal Production, and Organic Agriculture Production.

Beneficiaries of the program can receive up to P100,000.00 in financial aid, which can be utilized for tuition, registration, admission, and miscellaneous fees. Furthermore, the funds can be allocated towards board and lodging expenses, assessment costs, training expenses, training support funds, institution and workshop/training uniforms, entrepreneurship costs, and other incidental fees and charges outlined in the Billing Statements or Statement of Account (SOA) from their respective TechVoc institutions. In addition, eligible scholars may also receive a travel allowance of up to P5,000.00, if required.

Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates emphasized the need to support TechVoc students, especially those who may face financial constraints hindering their pursuit of higher education.

He stressed that by offering scholarships specifically designed for TechVoc courses, the provincial government aims to empower Palawan’s youth and equip them with the necessary skills to excel in their chosen fields.

