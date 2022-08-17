- Advertisement by Google -

The provincial government of Palawan will seek the assistance of different government agencies, non-government organizations, and other sectors of the society to identify the current state of the province and lay down plans to address various concerns, through the three day Usapang Palawan Summit at the City State Asturias Hotel starting today.

Topics to be discussed include “The Need for Planning Summit; Adjusting Purpose for Sectoral Development Planning; Objective-PPA Matching; Presentation of Sectoral Outputs; Gathering of Comments and Recommendations; and Adoption and Approval of Sectoral Outputs Including the Generated Comments and Recommendation.”

Immediately after the summit, the outputs will also be discussed in the Provincial Development Council Organizational Meeting and Annual Planning Conference 2022.

With a theme “Pagsusuri ng mga Isyu at Hamon sa Patuloy na Pag-unlad ng Lalawigan ng Palawan,” Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said the summit will be held to map out the current status of the province, particularly the populace from different sectors of society and in order to address issues that the provincial government is facing.

“Basically, itong Usapang Palawan is a province-wide consultation with stakeholders from different sectors. So borrowing the words of our governor, ito ay baragatan ng ideas kung paano natin mai-improve yung ating services to the public,” Cojamco said.

Provincial Planning and Development Office Officer-in-Charge Sharlene Vilches on the other hand said Gov. Victorino Dennis M. Socrates wants to find out the status of every Palaweño through the summit in order for the provincial government to pinpoint programs that need to be prioritized

She said the summit will also serve as guide for the provincial government on what direction to head, and identify projects to be implemented. She also said discussions will help identify whether current programs will either be sustained or changed.

“Gusto nating malaman ang mga isyu ng iba’t ibang sektor ng pamahalaan gayundin ang mga interventions na nais nilang isagawa upang magkaroon ng gabay ang pamahalaan sa tatahakin nitong direksyon sa pag-unlad. Sa pamamagitan ng pag-uusap na ito, malalaman ng mga namumuno sa ating gobyerno ang kasalukuyang estado ng bawat sektor at ang mga hinaharap nilang problema upang magkaroon ng mga pagpaplano kung paano ito mabibigyang soluyon na akma sa kanilang mga pangangailangan,” Vilches said.

“Magkakaroon tayo ng mas mataas na level ng decision and we can also come up with creative options to all the challenges na matutuklasan natin. Nabanggit ni Gov. noong election na konsultahin ang lahat ng sector ng lipunan. Gusto niya na sa pag-upo niya ay magkaroon siya ng malinaw na baseline. Asan na ba tayo in terms of development, ano ang dapat ipagpatuloy, ano ang dapat simulant sa bawat sector ng ating lipunan,” she added.

