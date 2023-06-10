A total of 736 graduating students and alumni of Western Philippines University (WPU)-Aborlan were provided with employment opportunities during a Job Fair on Wednesday, June 7.

The event was organized by the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in collaboration with the administration of WPU-Aborlan.

Nine local agencies in the province of Palawan participated in the event, offering various job positions to the attendees.

The Provincial Government, through the Provincial PESO, has pledged to continue conducting Job Fairs and Special Recruitment Activities (SRA) with the goal of assisting Palaweños who aspire to work both locally and internationally.

