The Provincial Government is now accepting entries for the highly anticipated Pantiguan sa Dalan competition.

This event, held in conjunction with the Baragatan Grand Parade or Parade of Palaweños on June 16, promises to showcase the impressive skills and talents of officials and employees from various Local Government Units (LGUs) in the province.

The parade will kick off at 1:00 PM, starting from Rizal Avenue, Immaculate Conception Cathedral, and concluding at the PGP Convention Center in the Capitol Compound.

Pantiguan sa Dalan aims to promote unity among LGU officials and employees by highlighting the rich culture and festivities of each municipality through captivating dance performances. The term “Pantiguan” is derived from the Cuyunon word “antigo,” which signifies a wealth of knowledge and abilities.

Interested participants must form a group composed of no more than 30 members, including elected and appointed local officials and LGU employees representing their respective municipalities.

The concept and theme of the presentation will be entirely up to each LGU. However, the choreography for the dance parade must feature fluid movements and seamless transitions from start to finish. The recorded musical accompaniment should complement the performance. The final copy of the recorded musical accompaniment, together with a synopsis of the presentation, should not exceed 5 minutes and must be submitted in USB format. The deadline for submission is June 10, during the final briefing organized by the Pántigoan Secretariat, Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO), held at the capitol.

During the parade, the dance performances will follow the order of the float parade. Performers should position themselves in front of their respective floats. Two judging areas have been designated to showcase the complete dance routines—one in front of Mendoza Park on Rizal Avenue and the other at the PGP Convention Center.

Participants are reminded that the use of animals, flammable materials like fireworks, exaggerated props, risers, and full-faced headdresses/headpieces is strictly prohibited during the performances. The participation of the Municipal Mayor and Vice-Mayor will be factored into the overall raw score of each municipality.

Exciting prizes await the winners of Pantiguan sa Dalan. The first-place winner will receive P75,000 and a plaque, while the second-place winner will be awarded P60,000 and a plaque. The third-place winner will receive P50,000 and a plaque. Additionally, non-winning participants will be granted P20,000 each, along with a certificate of participation.

Special Awards will also be given for categories such as Best Dancing Mayor, Best Dancing Vice-Mayor, Best in Choreography, Best in Costume, and Best in Parade.

For registration and further information, interested individuals can get in touch with Mr. Arnaldo C. Valdez, Jr. and Ms. Jennifer G. Socrates at the following contact numbers: 0917-774-2379, 0917-553-0888, or (048)433-2968. They may also reach out via email at palawanturismo@yahoo.com. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this exciting event that celebrates the vibrant culture and unity of Palawan’s LGUs in Pantiguan sa Dalan.

