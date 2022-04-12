The provincial government of Palawan is now accepting new applicants for the Hainan Scholarship Program.

The scholarship provides an opportunity for Palaweño students to study college, masters, and doctorate levels at Hainan Normal University in China. It covers free tuition fees, monthly allowances, accommodation, medical insurance, and fare from Palawan to China.

Examinations and interviews for the 5th batch of scholars will be held at the VJR Hall, Capitol Building, at 9:00 a.m. on April 18 and 19.

Aspiring scholars should bring one valid ID, one 2×2 or passport-size ID picture, and a ballpen.

- Advertisement -

Provincial Information Officer (PIO) Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said the scholarship is open to all Palaweños, including residents of Puerto Princesa City.

“We encourage those aspiring Palaweños to seize this once-in-a lifetime opportunity and make a difference in their lives. This scholarship program is open to all Palaweños, even to residents of Puerto Princesa City,” Cojamco said.

The scholars are required to study Chinese language for one year in China and must pass the HSK (Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi) examination level.

Since 2018, the provincial government has sent a total of 50 scholars to Hainan.

The scholarship program is part of the sisterhood partnership forged between the provincial government of Palawan and the Chinese province of Hainan.