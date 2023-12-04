The Provincial Development Council (PDC) has approved plans on climate action and investment during its 2nd Full Council Meeting held at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol on November 29.

Focusing on strategies to mitigate and adapt to environmental challenges, the climate action plan outlines specific initiatives aimed at reducing and managing the impacts of global climate shifts. It incorporates a comprehensive approach to environmental sustainability, including both mitigation measures and adaptation strategies.

The investment plan, on the other hand, centers on the financial strategies and allocations for various development projects or initiatives, and outlines how resources will be invested over a specified period to achieve economic and development goals.

The council, consisting of 32 out of 43 members, carefully examined and approved important components, such as the Enhanced Local Climate Change Action Plan (ELCCAP) and the Updated Provincial Development and Investment Program for 2024 to 2030.

The Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plan (PDPFP) for 2024 to 2030 outlined a strategic roadmap for the province’s development over the next six years.

In addition, the council approved and adopted the 5th Supplemental Investment Program for 2023.

Attending the meeting were members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, representatives from three congressional districts, municipal mayors, department heads, and delegates from various sectors and civil organizations.

Some local government unit (LGU) officials also showed their support, actively participating in discussions regarding the government’s plans for the province’s progress.

In a separate session, Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Sharlene D. Vilches presented the contents of the PDPFP at the 4th Quarterly Meeting of the Regional Land Use Committee (RLUC).

RLUC Chairperson and NEDA Regional Director, Agustin C. Mendoza, commended the provincial government for its concise yet comprehensive presentation.

Mendoza recognized the significance of the PDPFP not only for Palawan’s development but also for its positive impact on other provinces in Mimaropa.

With the unanimous approval from RLUC, Director Mendoza declared the official approval of Palawan’s PDPFP.

According to the Provincial Information Office, the approval of these development plans marks a crucial step for the Provincial Government towards achieving sustainable development, which will significantly contribute to the progress of Palawan and the Mimaropa region.