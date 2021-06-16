Provincial Board wants vaccination cards redesigned

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan is seeking revisions on the design of COVID-19 vaccination cards being issued to those who have already received shots against the virus.

Board Member Cherry Pie Acosta, who filed a resolution for the purpose that was approved during their regular session on Tuesday, said security features such as bar code must be added to the cards.

In her sponsorship speech for the resolution, Acosta said the appearance of the current vaccination card released by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) should at least include important details of the Municipal Health Office (MHO) and other safety features.

She added that the card should be revised into a more attractive yet pleasing appearance that will encourage the cardholder to keep it.

“I understand the PHO has already released the COVID-19 cards for those who received their first and second doses of the vaccine. Ang gusto lang natin kung hindi naman hassle sa kanila ay it should be built with security against fraudulent acts,” Acosta said.

“No offense sa gumawa ng design at layout ng vaccine card but it can easily be thrown kung makikita ninyo ang card ay napakasimple, napakanipis na papel. Kahit ilagay lang siguro na Municipal Health Office halimbawa ng San Vicente then ang contact number nila, aside from the number ng cardholder at medyo colorful naman. Very simple, kung makikirta ninyo parang hindi maitatago,” she added.

She also said the appearance of the card should be changed considering it will soon serve as a digital passport and a valid identification card.

“[Ang COVID-19 vaccination card] will serve as our valid ID, anywhere we go magse-serve as passport. It is highly encouraged doon sa PHO to produced aesthetically pleasing. Ang gusto natin sana ay it must be simple yet aesthetically pleasing to encourage our client na itago nila ito because it will serve digital passport natin for travel and other business activities (kaya) dapat ma-modify,” Acosta said.

Board Member Leoncio also said the design of the vaccination card is purposely created for the vaccinated individuals in the province of Palawan.

“Ito ay designed purposely for province of Palawan, meaning special. Assuming may design ang NIATF ay mayroon po tayong sariling design, special design,” Ola said.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts