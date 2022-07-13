- Advertisement by Google -

The Provincial Board on Tuesday sought the removal of obstructions on public roads to ensure the safety of travelers in the province.

The measure which was passed through Resolution No. 010-22 is requesting municipalities in the province and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to clear the roads of obstructions.

Board Member Marivic Roxas of the second legislative district who authored the resolution, cited the multiple vehicular accidents in the province which were primarily caused by structures and obstructions placed on the roads.

“This is a sentiment of yours truly considering ang mga nangyayari sa atin ngayon na madalas nagkakaroon ng aksidente, so this is a reminder to address the DPWH,” Roxas said.

Roxas said this will empower all local government units to regulate traffic on all streets and bridges, prohibit the putting up of encroachments, obstructions, and illegal construction in public places.

She also urged municipalities to work with the DPWH to ensure that road accidents in the province would be lessened with this resolution in place.

Meanwhile, Board member Ariston Arzaga also suggested the addition of proper signages, especially in the major roads in the province. (With reports from Genn Magdayao)