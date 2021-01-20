Provincial Board to meet with agri and trade agencies to discuss food security measures

Board Member Ryan Maminta, in a privilege speech Tuesday, expressed concern about the sudden increase of prices of goods and shortage of supplies in the market.

The Provincial Board is seeking to consult with relevant government agencies about food security in the province in the wake of increasing prices of some primary commodities in the market.

Maminta proposed to discuss the status of the food supply of the essential goods in the province with the Office of the Provincial Agriculture (OPA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), National Food Authority (NFA), and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

“Nais natin na mapag-usapan ang [mga] issue na may kinalaman sa food security kasama ang mga presyo ng essential na mga pagkain kung saan ang ahensya ng ating pamahalaan ay may parte sa pagtityak ng supply sa merkado,” Maminta said.

“Nakikita natin na tila nagkukulang ng supply, Nais nating malaman kung ito ba ay lalawig o pansamantala lamang. At higit sa lahat, ang presyo ng mga goods mula sa sector ng agriculture,” he added.

Ex-Officio Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa also reported a shortage of supply of meat in Narra town recently.

“Marami pong lumalapit at nagtatanong kung anong nangyari dito sa food security dahil tumataas nang tumataas ang mga primary na mga bilihin kagaya ng karne ng baboy at may mga araw din naman na walang mabiling karne ng manok sa mga palengke,” Zaballa said.

He said they want to determine the cause of the decline in food supply to be able to identify possible interventions in the province.

“Parang walang security ang ating mga kusina kung ganito palagi para kung sakali ay mabigyan tayo ng programa ng national government,” Zaballa said.

Board Member Cesario Benedito also said that there should be an update on the status of the African Swine Flu (ASF) and the measures being implemented by concerned offices to prevent the entry of the infection in the province.

“Wala pa naman tayong ASF dito pero tumataas ang presyo ng karne ng baboy dahil sa ibang lugar mayroon ng ASF at kung ano ba ang ginagawa nila para ma-prevent ang pagpasok ito dito sa atin,” Benedito added.

Recently, Dr. Darius Mangcucang of the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) told Palawan News that the spread of ASF and Avian Flu affected the prices and supply of food in the province, including fish and meat.

