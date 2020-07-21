Provincial board still undecided on Danao’s preventive suspension

Image from Office of the Governor Public Relations Palawan.

Vice Governor Victorino Socrates, who last week said the issue was considered submitted for resolution, admitted they are feeling “pressure” in making the decision.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday remained undecided on whether to preventively suspend popular Narra mayor Gerandy Danao, after two consecutive weeks of deliberations on an administrative complaint filed by the latter’s political opponents.

“Nagmumuni-muni pa kami ngayon, pinapag-aralan pa kung ano ang magiging desisyon. But, we will have a resolution granting or hindi ang request for his preventive suspension siguro before the end of this week,” Socrates told reporters following the adjournment of today’s (Tuesday) session.

“Presurred in the sense na mabigat ang consequences. Magpapababa ka ng halal na mayor na binoto ng taumbayan, magulo ‘yon. Sa kabilang dako pressured din … kasi obligasyon ito,” he added.

A 30-day preventive suspension against Danao is being sought by the complainants led by Narra Vice Mayor Crispin Lumba and most of his councilors. Danao’s counsel last week had argued that a suspension was not merited in case, claiming that the bases for the complaint were weak.

The decision on the preventive suspension will be followed by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s hearings on the merits of the complaints against Danao.

“Ang motion on preventive suspension is not the main case, ito ay incident lamang ng kaso,” Socrates said.

“Wala naman kaming napag-usapan ng target date. Walang sinasabing deadline pero as soon as magkasundo ang mayorya ay saka pa lang tayo maglalabas ng order,” he added.

The hearing on the administrative charges is expected to be scheduled next Tuesday, following last week’s termination of the preliminary conference.

“[‘Yong] preliminary conference [ay] kung saan inilahad nila ang kani-kanilang ebidensya. Kumbaga ang pinakagoal naman kasi nito ay para hindi magkagulatan. Ito ‘yong magiging basehan kung ano ang magiging desisyon,” Socrates said.

The Sangguniang Bayan of Narra has filed three administrative charges against Danao — for grave misconduct, gross negligence, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service.

