Provincial board seeks BFAR help in seaweeds problem

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has asked the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to conduct a probe on the destruction of seaweeds in northern Palawan.

Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez said in his privilege speech Tuesday that seaweed farmers in the municipality of Taytay have expressed concerns regarding the problem that is now seriously affecting the livelihood of their families.

He said the seaweed growers have already asked for his help before they completely lose their livelihood.

“Kung matatandaan natin, a couple of weeks or a month ago, may lumabas na balita na ‘yong mga pananim ng ating mga seaweed farmers ay namamatay. ‘Yong tubig daw ay malamig naman hindi naman umiinit, maulan naman, so wala daw silang makitang rason kung bakit nagkakandamatay ang mga seaweeds nila,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said BFAR could help address and solve the problem of the growers who are dependent on their seaweed farms.

“Baka puwede natin anyayahan ang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) na kung may ginagawa man silang pagsusuri sa pagkamatay ng mga seaweeds o wala pa. At least sana ay magawan ng resolusyon na requesting na pag-aralang mabuti para maka-adjust ang ating seaweed farmers,” Alvarez said.

Board Member Cesareo Benedito also said the problem is also being felt in the southern part of the province.

“Hindi lamang sa bahaging norte nararanasan ‘yong ganitong problema kundi maging sa Southern Palawan ay ganito rin,” Benedito said.

