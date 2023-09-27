The Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday expressed concern over the reported massive coral harvesting and destruction around the area of Rizal Reef in the West Philippine Sea presumably involving Chinese vessels present in the area.

Board Member Ryan Maminta who authored the resolution urged the national government to find ways to sanction those responsible for the marine destruction.

“Dapat hindi natin payagan na magpatuloy ito at dapat ding gumawa ang national government ng anumang nararapat na legal actions para panagutin yung mga indibidwal or groups na sumira ng corals dyan,” Maminta said.

Maminta pointed out that previous studies conducted by the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute showed the presence of coral reefs in the area and all of these had now been destroyed.

“At ang tanging tinuturo ng mga awtoridad natin sa national government ay yung presence ng mga maritime militia vessels at iba pang sasakyang pangkaragatan ng China dyan na nagdulot ng pagkasira ng corals natin sa bahagi na yan ng WPS,” Maminta stated.

He likewise explained the importance of the coral reefs in the area, playing an important role in the environment and the economy and food security of the Philippines.

“Alam naman natin na dyan nangingisda yung ating mga kababayan at dyan nakasalalay yung kanilang kabuhayan. Maliban doon, yung food security ng ating bansa ay nakasalalay din dyan sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng magagandang corals na pinamamahayan ng mga isda,” he explained.

Meanwhile, aside from the expression of alarm and concern, Maminta also filed another resolution supporting House Bill 9027 or the “Act Creating the West Philippine Sea Authority. The bill authored by Parañaque 2nd District Representative Gus Tambunting is now pending before the House Committee on Government Enterprises and Privitization.

Maminta said the bill is important for the protection, management and sustainable development of the country’s maritime resources and territories.

“We are supporting the creation of the WPS Authority na talagang tututok doon sa protection and utilization ng resources, defense and security of our maritime territory as well as the protection of our EEZ ay maging mandato ng opisinang ito as well as our diplomatic concerns,” he said.

Aside from HB 9027, another legislative measure is pending before the House of Representatives – HB 6373 authored by Palawan 3rd District Representative Edward Hagedorn, which seeks the declaration of Kalayaan Island Group including Scarborough Shoal as a Marine Protected Area.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development has passed a resolution declaring Lawak Island, one of the Philippine-occupied islands in WPS as a protected area and a critical habitat for birds.