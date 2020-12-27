Provincial Board pushes for mandatory dashcams in all vehicles

According to board member Modesto Rodriguez who authored the proposed measure, it will help drivers maintain maximum allowed speed because it will be recorded which can help prevent accidents, particularly on the six-lane highways.

The provincial board is crafting an ordinance providing for the mandatory installation of the dash and rearview cameras in all vehicles in Palawan.

He noted that accidents have reached more than three every month due to the high speed of vehicles on the highways.

Proposed Ordinance No. 61-20 entitled “Providing for the mandatory installation of dashcam system and a rearview camera in public utility vehicles, government-owned cars, and private vehicles” aims to lessen road accidents.

He said the measure will also be protected by Republic Act 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The measure has been referred to the Committee on Rules and Laws and Committee on Transportation and Communication for further discussion.

