- Advertisement by Google -

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan today adopted a resolution expressing sympathies to the family of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos.

The country’s 12th president passed away last Sunday, July 31 at age 94.

During the Sanggunian’s regular session on Tuesday, several Board Members expressed sentiments and memories of the former presidents and paid their respective tributes.

Board Member Ariston D. Arzaga recalled how during Ramos’ term the supposed 40 percent share from the royalties out of the Malampaya ventures were supposed to make Palawan as the richest province.

- Advertisement -

Dedemdeman ko pa ingan si Presidente Ramos ang agsuporta na kita may 40 percent share sa Malampaya. Sayang tenged ang panahon nga dato ang timpo na agampang sanda ni Gov. Salvador Socrates, ara kita ren problema sa 40 percent ng Malampaya. (I still recall, it was President Ramos who gave support that we have 40 percent share from Malampaya. It’s really sad that it was during that time when he talked with Gov. Salvador Socrates, we don’t have a problem with the 40 percent Malampaya shares),” Arzaga said.

Arzaga also sought the passage of a resolution asking President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. for support/financial assistance from the proceeds of the Malampaya project, similar to what the province got during the term of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“Sana makatigan tayo ng kahit konting pagtingin, kahit maliit na support/financial assistance dahil sa ngayon, ang revenue ng Malampaya ay P355 billion base sa report ng DOE. Kung kukwentahin natin, i-extract ta ang 40 percent, around P130 billion ang nawala sa lalawigan ng Palawan. Kaya hindi ko matiis na hindi pasalamatan si dating presidente FVR gayun din si dating gobernador Socrates, na sana malaki ang nagawa sa lalawigan,” Arzaga lamented.

“Kaya sana, hinihiling ko na sana may magawa tayong kalatas na humihingi ng tulong at suporta sa ating bagong pangulo – bakasakali may kaunting pagtingin at mapagbigyan ang ating mga mamamayan, magsasaka at mamamalakaya,” he added.

Meanwhile, Board Member Ryan D. Maminta, provincial chair of Lakas CMD party which Ramos created and catapulted him into presidency, said Ramos played a great role in the restoration of the country’s democracy.

“FVR played a great role in the democratic history of the nation. Noong panahon ng pagbuhay ng demokrasya sa pamamagitan ng mapayapang rebolusyon ay pinanguhan niya,” Maminta said.

Noong panahon na binabagabag ang demokrasya sa panahon ni dating pangulong Corazon Aquino, sa dami ng coup d’etat na nangyari sa panahon ng administrasyon ni Cory ay isang pader na hindi natinag ang dating pangulong Ramos sa pagdepensa sa mga institusyon ng ating bansa,” he added.

Maminta also recalled what he said as the late president’s accomplishments which turned the country’s economy around in the 1990’s.

“Noong siya ay naging pangulo, siya ang nanguna sa panahon ng krisis sa bansa para makilalang muli sa Asia at sa buong mundo. At sa katunayan, sa pagitan ng mga taong 1992-1998 naging tiger economy ang bansa,” he said.

About Post Author