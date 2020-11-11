Provincial board invites El Nido officials to discuss tourism re-opening

Board member Cherry Pie Acosta, in a privilege speech, sought to invite the town’s officials including the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force in relation to the plans of the provincial government to restart the province’s tourism economy that has been stopped by the pandemic.

The provincial board has invited El Nido officials to appear at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session next week to apprise the body of plans to re-open the town’s attractions and destinations to domestic tourists.

“Itong mga darating na buwan, pabukas na po ang turismo dito sa lalawigan ng Palawan, especially doon sa bayan ng El Nido. Nais natin at ng ating mga kasamahan na-iinvite po ang ating tourism officer upang i-update tayo ng mga pangyayari doon and at the same time, I would like to invite also the Inter-Agency Task Force during the committee meeting on tourism,” Acosta said.

El Nido officials, working with the Department of Tourism (DOT), earlier announced the gradual opening of domestic tourism in the town starting November 1, following trials conducted by the Ayala-owned El Nido Resorts. Several establishments have been accredited by the DOT to resume operations under a special permit to operate (CATO) issued by the department.

Also to be invited to appear during the committee on tourism meeting is the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) to tackle the protocols and minimum health standards in the operation of the tourism sites.

Second District Board Member Cesareo Benedito, Jr. said the provincial tourism officer should also attend the committee meeting in relation to the approved resolution asking them to submit a recovery plan for COVID-19.

“In addition, we will also include the tourism office. We have passed a resolution asking them to submit a tourism recovery plan on the effect of the pandemic. And the Sangguniang Panlalawigan will adopt that recovery plan once it is submitted to us,” Benedito said.

