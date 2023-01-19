After their initial resolution requesting Puerto Princesa City government to hold in abeyance the transfer of south-bound and north-bound utility vehicles from San Jose to Irawan was turned down, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan are again seeking another reprieve, this time for passengers coming to and from northern municipalities of the province.

First District Board Member Winston G. Arzaga said in his report to the plenary that while the transfer of the terminal to Irawan was something that is non-negotiable as stated by Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron, the city government is open to other possible solutions to the predicament of the riding public.

He said other issues such as the overcharging of tricycles and other public utility vehicles and the extra pay that commuters from the south are now being addressed by the city government.

“The mayor was open-minded and very gracious in seeking our suggestions on what best solutions we can offer to our riding public we can offer from northern Palawan,” Arzaga said.

“During the discussion, we brought forth the idea of having a drop off point and a riding point in a particular area in the city. For the moment, we are looking at the Banga area in Sta. Lourdes because most of the transportation from the northern municipalities will simply stop there and drop off their passengers [which] I think that is becoming the norm,” he added.

As an offshoot, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan adopted a suppletory resolution requesting the city government to designate a drop off and pickup point somewhere in Baragay Sta. Lourdes.

He also said that should the banga area be not available, he also sees an area in Robinson’s mall as a possible option.

He added that they can adopt what is being practiced at SM where shuttle vans are allowed to use an area as a temporary terminal.

“I am also thinking of discussing with the management of Robinson’s mall because there’s a wide area there that can also be used as pickup and drop off point. This could be an alternative solution which will be beneficial to all,” he said.

