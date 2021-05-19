Provincial board asks CSC to designate Palawan as testing center

The provincial board is pushing for Palawan to be designated as a testing center for the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Region IV Career Service Examination – Pen and Paper Test (CCE-PPT), including the computerized examination (COMEX) for professionals and sub professional levels for Calendar Year 2021.

Board member Ryan Maminta noted that based on its Examination Announcement No. 01 s. of 2021, exams for professional and sub-professional levels are scheduled on July 18 but the testing centers will only be in Regions VI, VII, IX, XII and BARMM.

“Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and considering the geographical location of Palawan, it is highly recommended to consider and have a testing center in the province of Palawan,” he said.

He pointed out that the conduct of the CCE-PPT and COMEX in other regions particularly in Region IV is essential to help the establishment of the Registration of Eligibilities from which certification and appointment to first and second level positions in the civil service and may be a reference in private sector.

Like this: Like Loading...

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts