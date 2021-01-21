Province urges mining firms to pitch in on vaccine purchases for Palawan

In a resolution principally authored by Ex-Officio Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa, the board stated that while the province has committed to set aside funds for the purpose, the mining companies should assist in the vaccination effort of the provincial government.

The Provincial Board has urged the three mining companies operating in Palawan to contribute additional COVID-19 vaccines for the province.

“Alam naman natin na kumkita sila at medyo kulang na tayo sa resources kaya nag-request tayo na matulungan ang ating mga kabarangay na bumili ng mga bakuna,” he said.

Earlier, Board Member Leoncio Ola said the province is committed to set aside around P1 billion for vaccine purchase, as the city government announced it was budgeting P500 million for its own population.

The city government this week reported that it had already signed an agreement with the makers AstraZeneca vaccines for the delivery of an initial 200,000 doses.

Currently, three mining companies are operating in Palawan — CitiNickel Mines and Development Corporation, Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation, and Coral Bay Nickel Corporation.

