The province will host a two-day event called “Hapag ng Pamana sa Palawan,” which aims t promote and maintain the country’s rich culinary traditions and values for future generations while also supporting local producers.

The Luzon leg of the celebration will open on April 19 with a film screening, a cultural show, and a symposium on Palawan’s cuisine at Robinsons mall in Puerto Princesa City. On April 30, the venue of the events will be at Cacaoyan Forest Park in Barangay Cabayugan, a statement released Thursday by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said.

Its theme is “Pagkaing Pilipino, Susi sa Pag-unlad at Pagbabago,” which refers to an initiative of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to promote small agricultural stakeholders while also driving growth for Filipino produce in the overseas food and beverage markets.

The Filipino Food Month, or Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino, this year will be spearheaded by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the DA, the Department of Tourism(DOT), and the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement (PCHM) in partnership with the Palawan provincial government and the private sector.

“The activity will be showcasing mouth-watering Palaweño indigenous cuisine and delicacies across the province through the conduct of various activities such as food festival, symposium, film showing, and cooking demo that aims to promote and preserve Filipino cultural heritage through culinary arts as well as to support local farmers and agri-communities,” the PIO said.

“While Palawan is known for its idyllic tourist destinations, it also revisits its rich culture and tradition through food celebrations which were shaped by native Palaweños and Palawan’s indigenous peoples,” it added.

The event will be attended by representatives from national government agencies, officials from local government units, local tourism officers from the province and city, students from different academic institutions, and selected restaurant operators and chefs.

The month of April every year is declared as the Filipino Food Month or Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino by virtue of Presidential Proclamation no. 469 signed in 2018.