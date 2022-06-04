A house-to-house anti-rabies campaign will be conducted by the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) in three municipalities in Palawan to prevent the spread of the deadly infection.

The anti-rabies vaccination drive will be in Aborlan and San Vicente towns on June 6-10, and in Bataraza on June 20-24.

The campaign called, “Magbaragat-bagat Kita sa Munisipyo Massive Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive”, is part of the Baragatan Festival 2022 to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Civil Government of Palawan.

The PVO will be joined by barangay veterinary aides in the campaign to increase the number of vaccinated dogs and cats in the province.

For more details, interested residents who might have additional questions may contact Kenneth M. Panganiban at 0968-855-9117.