Palawan is pushing to be included in the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) Broadband ng Masa Project, which aims to provide free wifi in areas with no internet access.

According to board member Juan Anton Alvarez, whose resolution for the Broadband ng Masa Project, or BBMP, was approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday, the project will promote social and economic development in addition to providing residents with information and knowledge. He co-authored the measure with board member Angela Sabando.

He said it is possible that by next year, Palawan will already be included in the BBM, which will provide free and fast internet access in geographically-isolated and disadvantaged areas.

“Noong time na dumating si US Vice President Kamala Harris, I was seated next to the daughter of Sec. Ivan Uy of DICT kasama po si BM Angela. Napag-usapan namin ang kakulangan ng internet sa mga barangay natin sa buong lalawigan ng Palawan,” he said.

“Nabanggit niya sa amin na mayroong program next year ang DICT na magbibigay sila ng tinatawag na ‘BroadBand ng Masa’, this is like magpapadala sila ng mga machine sa mga barangay para magkaroon ng libreng internet,” Alvarez added.

He explained that to be included, the province has to pass a request through an approved resolution, and the list of priority barangays.

Even though not every barangay on their list would likely be granted internet access, the mere inclusion of some would be extremely helpful to Palawan.

