Province passes resolution on Palawan’s latest proclamation as best island

The globally circulated US publication published on July 8 its 2020 Top 25 Islands in the World bannered by Palawan on top of the list.

The provincial board has acknowledged the proclamation of Palawan as “World’s Best Island” by the international travel magazine Travel+Leisure, by passing a resolution lauding the efforts of local and national agencies concerned with tourism.

“Great achievement is usually born on great sacrifices and this achievement is the sweetest fruit of our hard work and efforts. The efforts of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the provincial government are all priceless,” Board member David Francis Ponce de Leon, the author of the resolution, stated.

The publication comes out with an annual list based on its readers’ survey. Palawan has topped the annual search for the 4th time – in 2013, 2016, 2017, and this year.

