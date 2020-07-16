Jul 16, 2020

Province passes resolution on Palawan’s latest proclamation as best island

Jul 16, 2020 Aira Genesa Magdayao

The globally circulated US publication published on July 8 its 2020 Top 25 Islands in the World bannered by Palawan on top of the list.

Kayangan Lake, Coron, northern Palawan (File photo)

 

The provincial board has acknowledged the proclamation of Palawan as “World’s Best Island” by the international travel magazine Travel+Leisure, by passing a resolution lauding the efforts of local and national agencies concerned with tourism.

“Great achievement is usually born on great sacrifices and this achievement is the sweetest fruit of our hard work and efforts. The efforts of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the provincial government are all priceless,” Board member David Francis Ponce de Leon, the author of the resolution, stated.

The globally circulated US publication published on July 8 its 2020 Top 25 Islands in the World bannered by Palawan on top of the list.

The publication comes out with an annual list based on its readers’ survey. Palawan has topped the annual search for the 4th time – in 2013, 2016, 2017, and this year.

camella-palawan-news

Tags: , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

About the Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao

is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.

More Stories

Social media training for Bataraza educators held

Jul 16, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

San Vicente implements new curfew hours

Jul 16, 2020 Alex Baaco

End of an Era

Jul 16, 2020 Rev. Fr. Eugene Elivera