A hundred children with special needs from various municipalities in the province will participate in the festivities in celebration of the Baragatan Festival 2023 and the anniversary of the Civil Government of Palawan through an event organized by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) called “Araw ng mga Batang Anghel” (Day of Angelic Children).

The event, which will take place on June 17, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Sky Garden 4th Floor of NCCC Mall, aims to provide a fun-filled experience for the children, featuring activities such as face painting, parlor games, and a magic show.

This outreach program specifically caters to disadvantaged children and Children with Disabilities (CWDs) from selected municipalities across the province. The participants, aged 5 to 10 years old, were identified through the collaboration of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices (MSWDOs) in each municipality. Among the chosen beneficiaries are children who were affected by the January typhoons in Southern Palawan.

During the event, the participating children will be accompanied by social workers and facilitators from their respective LGUs, as well as personnel from the PSWDO to ensure their safety and enjoyment throughout the activities.

