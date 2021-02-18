Province issues uniform travel protocols for municipalities

The provincial government has issued a unified protocol for travel within the province of Palawan, requiring all local government units (LGUs) to follow and implement.

The guidelines were contained in Executive Order No. 47 dated February 17, a copy of which was obtained by Palawan News. The order amended a previously issued Executive Order No. 81 series of 2020 known as the guidelines for the management of inbound travellers to the province

Requirements

The new guidelines state that locally stranded individuals (LSIs), returning residents, indispensable traveller, returning overseas Filipino workers (ROF) (asymptomatic) should present a valid negative result of RT-PCR test, acceptance letter from the municipal government of destination, medical certificate secured within 72 hours, valid identification card, and travel authority.

Authorized Person Outside Residents (APOR) which include uniformed personnel, government officials on official business must undergo symptom screening at the port upon arrival and upon boarding in case of public transport. They must secure valid identification card, original or certified true copy of travel authority or order.

For tourists, they must present valid negative result of RT-PCR test, proof of booking from the tourism establishment with certificate of authority to operate issued by Department of Tourism (DOT), return flight ticket, medical certificate, approved coordination letter from the receiving town, and complete travel itinerary approved by the provincial tourism office.

For other Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR), they must secure valid negative result of RT-PCR test, travel order, acceptance letter from the municipal government, medical certificate and valid identification card.

Quarantine protocols

All inbound travellers are subject to local health protocols of municipal governments except for individuals traveling from one municipality to another within the province of Palawan.

Inbound travelers must undergo a 14-day quarantine in a facility, except for those who will stay for less than seven days.

Doctors traveling from the outside the province who will go on duty should undergo seven days of quarantine.

Travelers showing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to travel to municipalities even if they showed negative in RT-PCR test. They will be isolated at any designated provincial temporary treatment and monitoring facility (TTMF).

Arrival and Dispatch

All arriving travelers both airport and seaport scheduled to travel to municipalities will first be transported to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) command center at Barangay Irawan for review and validation of documents.

Forms such as contact tracing, passenger’s manifest, seat assignment must be filled up.

The emergency operation center of the towns will be notified on the time of arrival of the accredited point-to-point transport.

Drop off areas are holding area, rapid testing area, parking, PPE doffing area, waste disposal, hand washing, foot bath, comfort room, isolation area and emergency transport facility. Areas should also disinfect regularly.

Provincial Health Officer Dra. Faye Erika Labrador recently said the protocols will be implemented in all towns except Puerto Princesa City which is administratively independent of the province.

The amendment was based on the Resolution No. 78 of the National IATF for COVID-19 which each local government units are allowed to implement their own entry protocols.

