Province calls for compliance on use of face shields inside PUVs

The provincial board has backed a transportation department circular requiring passengers in public utility vehicles to start using face shields as additional preventive measures to contain COVID-19.

In a resolution approved Tuesday, the Board urged municipalities in Palawan to enact their respective ordinances to ensure compliance.

Board member Cherry Pie Acosta, who authored the resolution, said that wearing face shield will be more effective particularly for the frontliners and passengers.

“Use or face shield and mask offers [additional] protection from any contamination. It is also a form of barrier that keeps people safe from any viruses,” Acosta said.

She said that face shields are reusable and only require disinfection.

Acosta said that passengers, all frontline workers but not limited to private and government health care workers, barangay officials called to render services are highly requested to wear protective gear to prevent the spread of the virus.

The same resolution also urged municipal governments and private establishments involved in frontline services to distribute free face masks and face shields to their employees.

“Due to poverty and lack of funds, people tend to reuse their worn face mask over and over again since they are not able to buy a new one,” Acosta said.

