A total of 4,331 cattles and buffaloes have been recipients of the Artificial Breeding Program led by the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) under its Livestock Production Division during the first 7 months of 2023.

According to ProVet, the program has provided artificial insemination (AI) services to 2,033 cattle and 2,298 buffalo belonging to 1,025 farmers from the towns of Roxas, El Nido, Coron, San Vicente, Aborlan, Dumaran, and Brooke’s Point.

ProVet used genetic material for artificial insemination in cattles that came from Bulgarian Murrah Buffalo and Indian Buffalo, while Brahman, renowned for its high milk production, is used for buffaloes.

Among the services provided were free oral deworming, vitamin supplementation, and extensive pregnancy diagnosis.

ProVet reassured the public about the provincial governments commitment in assisting Palawan’s farmers in improving the quality of livestock in the province.