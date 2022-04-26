The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) is urging the public to report any strange occurrences in their poultry, such as sudden death, in order to help monitor against the entry of the viral infection avian flu.

It also encourages poultry-raising businesses to connect with them to become familiar with the Bureau of Animal Industry’s (BAI) accredited farms, breeders, and hatcheries, a statement released Monday for the ProVet by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said.

As cases of bird flu continue to rise in mainland Luzon, some parts of Visayas, and Mindanao, Dr. Darius Mangcucang, officer-in-charge of the province’s ProVet, said their call is part of their precautionary steps to deter the virus from entering Palawan.

“Dito po sa atin sa Palawan, based po sa surveillance and monitoring ay hindi pa naman po tayo napapasok ng ganyang sakit,” he said.

“Patuloy ang isinasagawang monitoring at surveillance ng ating team sa mga munisipyo sa lalawigan upang mag-blood testing at blood collection sa mga manok, itik, at mga bibe,” added Mangcucang.

The statement said the avian flu does not only affect poultry and birds, but also humans. Among others, the common symptoms are fever with cough and runny nose, respiratory difficulties, and muscle aches.