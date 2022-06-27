The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) will send samples from local poultry to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) by the end of June to be tested for Avian influenza.

Dr. Darius Mangcucang of ProVet said the move is part of the quarterly delivery of samples to the bureau to ensure the safety of the local poultry industry against bird flu. Roosters for cockfighting are tested every six months to be accredited for sale outside Palawan.

“Dati wala na ‘yan, na-eradicate na ‘yan (Avian Influenza) pero kami, tuloy-tuloy pa rin kasi meron tayong sightings ng migratory birds dito. Sa Narra marami ‘yan, sa Quezon. Marami rin tayong nagda-ducks, itik, iyan ang mga mino-monitor natin,” Mangcucang said.

“Sana negative, pero wala naman cases na nagkakandamatay. Halimbawa nag-collect na tayo ng blood na hindi pa natin napapadala kasi hindi pa natin alam ang result, kung negative talaga o positive. Kung positive man, may mababalikan tayo na nagkandamatay na mga poultry pero wala naman, walang reports sa atin,” he added.

The blood samples from local poultry are sent directly to Manila due to the absence of a testing laboratory in Palawan for avian influenza.

Meanwhile, the ProVet is hoping that the incoming governor, Dennis Socrates, will sign a provincial ordinance establishing a barangay-level monitoring and control program for African swine fever (ASF).

The program, dubbed “Bantay ASF sa Barangay program” or BABay ASF, is a measure intended to ensure that the province will remain ASF-free.

“Na-busy kasi, hindi nila naisalang so papasok na siya sa bago. Baka naka-archive na ang aming proposal sa Bantay ASF sa Barangay. Ngayon siguro pag-upo ni Governor Socrates, doon na namin – kasi ‘yon din ang inaabangan ng ating LGUs kasi i-adapt din nila ‘yon. Iyon kasi ang tutulong para ma-strengthen pa natin ang pagbabantay sa ASF,” he said.

The province of Palawan has remained ASF-free since the outbreak in 2019 and is considered one of the green zones.