Increasing the number of posts for veterinarians in the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) will help to further develop the local livestock industry, the office said, as they seek an additional five veterinarians to join the office.

Dr. Darius Mangcucang of ProVet said the increasing number of veterinarians is part of their proposal in line with the Mandanas-Garcia ruling that directs full devolution of transfer of national government functions to the LGU.

Currently, ProVet has only two veterinarians covering all the programs of livestock farming in Palawan, including the conduct of training, surgeries, and vaccination.

“Bawat program, mayroon isang vet na pinaka-project head ng artificial breeding program, head ng swine genetics, ganoon. Mahirap kasi iba-ibang animals ‘yan, dapat mag-aral ka, mag-specialize ka ang dapat mo i-improve dito. Ang purpose namin diyan ay for dispersal talaga,” he said.

The additional number of veterinarians will also help to increase animal dispersal for the improvement of the livelihood of locals. The ProVet will make sure that the beneficiaries are equipped with training and the capacity to raise animals, which will be monitored by personnel assigned.

Before devolution, the creation of additional items is a tedious process as it needs to be approved by the Sanggunian Panlalawigan before funding. Under devolution, the ProVet will have its own fund to finance its manpower, Mangcucang said.

“Kasi kapag binigyan kami ng pondo, dito na ‘yan (pasweldo). Sa ibang lugar nga, Bacolod ang dami nilang vet kaya makikita mo ang livestock nila– magaganda ang mga baboy, doon ka makakabili ng magagandang breed ng baboy na pwedeng dalhin dito kasi green zones din sila,” he said.

ProVet plans to open two positions for Veterinary III, two for Veterinary II, and one for Veterinary I.

The plan will be part of the province’s plans to get ready for the devolution plans in 2023.

