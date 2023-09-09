The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) assured the public that Palawan remains safe from African swine fever (ASF) despite a recent positive case discovered in Cocoro Island, Magsaysay, in August.

The latest records from the ProVet show that 279 pigs died on Cocoro Island due to ASF, with six pigs depopulated on September 1. These pigs have been affected from the 84 pig raisers in the mentioned area.

According to ProVet officer-in-charge Dr. Darius Mangcucang, monitoring and examination of pig farms in neighboring areas such as Magsaysay and Cuyo, as well as other parts of the province, have shown that they are still free from ASF.

Mangcucang attributed this to the swift actions taken by their office, in collaboration with the barangay and local government unit. He stressed that government agencies are closely monitoring to ensure no pigs or pork products were transported from the island, which could potentially spread ASF to other parts of the province.

As part of the ongoing efforts of the ProVet, meetings were held with the Department of Agriculture (DA), Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), and other agencies to coordinate activities aimed at keeping other areas of the province safe from ASF.

These activities include massive blood sampling, surveillance, and information education campaigns (IEC), as well as convincing pig raisers to register with the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) and the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

These registration processes will be conducted in the towns of Cuyo, Magsaysay, and Agutaya.

As the Christmas season approaches, Mangcucang also appealed to the public to be vigilant and avoid bringing pork-related products into Palawan.

“Iwasan po natin ang pagdadala ng mga ipinagbabawal na mga produkto galing sa baboy lalo na sa nalalapit na December. Ang African Swine Fever po ay parang tsunami ‘yan na mabilis ang paghawa sa mga baboy at iyon ay highly virulent, 100% mortality po ‘pag tumama sa ating mga alagang baboy kaya sana ay tulong-tulong tayo at irespeto ang mga batas na inilabas ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan,” he emphasized.