The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) reported that it led various animal health services initiatives throughout Palawan in 2023, administering free anti-rabies vaccines to 14,291 dogs and cats under the Rabies Eradication Program, with the aim of safeguarding Palaweños against rabies.

ProVet also conducted 423 surgical castrations as part of the Animal Population Control Program.

Officer-in-Charge Dr. Darius Mangcucang pointed out that these programs aim to assist pet owners across different municipalities in the province, providing essential services such as vaccinations and population control.

The Herd Health Genetics Improvement Program saw ProVet providing deworming to 3,748 livestock and vitamin supplementation to 4,005, contributing to the overall well-being of various animal breeds.

ProVet’s Animal Breeding Services, focusing on Artificial Insemination, Pregnancy Diagnosis, Calf Drop Monitoring, Farmer’s Orientation, Estrus Synchronization, and Program Site Identification, aim to enhance livestock breeding practices among farmers. This initiative educates farmers on proper animal reproduction, ensuring quality meat production.

The office also intensified monitoring and inspection of live pigs and pork products entering and leaving the province to maintain the quality of these products and prevent the entry of diseases such as African Swine Fever (ASF). This effort is crucial in keeping Palawan in the Dark Green Zone.

Regular sample collection for Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) and Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) by the ProVet team ensures the safety of animals in the province, maintaining Palawan’s status as Bird Flu and FMD-free.