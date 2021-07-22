ProVet plans to complete vaccination of animals by year-end

The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) aims to saturate the towns of Palawan until the end of the year in vaccinating animals despite the quarantine restrictions, to avoid the spread of rabies.

Dr. Darius Mangcucang of ProVet said that the office started the vaccination program in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza from July 19 to 23 with 1,500 vials.

“Kung hindi papayag ang barangay, hindi rin kami magpumilit siyempre kasi ‘yon ang discretion nila. Ngayon pumayag na ‘yong Rio Tuba kasi bumaba na rin ang mga cases at tinanggal na rin ang ilang requirements,” he said.

He added, however, that they will abide by the local quarantine restrictions of each LGU.

“May ibang munisipyo kasi na ayaw, masyado sila na mahigpit, hindi rin natin sila pipilitin. Kagaya ng Taytay, mismong taga-LGU, taga-municipal agriculture office, hindi sila payagan na mag-bakuna sa barangay nila kasi kaniya-kaniyang restriction, kani-kaniyang lockdown, hindi rin natin mapilit,” he added.

Mangcucang said the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) sent ProVet some 4,000 vials to be distributed to different towns for vaccination enough for 40,000 dogs.

The barangay veterinary aides trained by their office are also assisting the ProVet in vaccinating animals in some towns like Bataraza, Narra, Aborlan, and Dumaran after getting vials from their office.

“Kapag ganitong nari-restrict ang vaccination, puwedeng magkaroon ng outbreak ng rabies kasi ang aso talaga every year ay nababakunahan sila. Parang booster shot, ngayon kung patagal nang patagal ang restriction, hindi kami makapasok, bababa ang anti-bodies ng dog population,” he said.

“Kapag nakagat ‘yan ng stray dog o ano man na hindi bakunadong may rabies, pwedeng ma-rabies din ang mga dating nabakunahan na hindi na-update. Tapos nakakagat ng iba ‘yon, kakalat ‘yon. Syempre ‘yong makakagat na tao non, iyon ang problema,” he said.

ProVet expressed its concern with the growing number of unvaccinated stray dogs especially in areas they are struggling to saturate due to movement restrictions like the town of San Vicente.

