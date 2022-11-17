The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) has taken blood samples from poultry and other livestock animals in different parts of Palawan as part of its intensified campaign to keep the province free from African Swine Fever (ASF), Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), and Avian Influenza (AI) or Bird Flu.

Additional quarantine staff and personnel have also been placed in strategic port locations in Cuyo, Cagayancillo, Magsaysay, and Agutaya that would possibly serve as entry points for FMD, ASF, Bird Flu and Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBP) from ASF infected provinces.

ProVet chief Dr. Darius P. Mangcucang noted these actions in a press release as a result of an increase in animal infection cases from nearby provinces like Iloilo.

“Gusto po natin na mapanatili na ASF free at bird flu free ang lalawigan ng Palawan at patuloy na maprotektahan ang kabuhayan ng ating mga farmers lalo na at sa mga kalapit na rehiyon, partikular na sa probinsya ng Iloilo ay may bago at unang kaso na ng ASF,” said Mangcucang.

Mangcucang also emphasized the importance of keeping the province free of these animal viruses in order to assist local farmers in recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters.

ProVet continues to warn the public against the importation of live pigs, pork meat, and other pork products from ASF-infected areas to avoid its spread in Palawan.

“Makipagtulungan po tayo at huwag po tayong magpasok ng mga processed food lalo na kapag ito ay galing sa lugar na Red Zone o may mga nagpositibo na sa ASF,” he said.

Currently, Palawan is still considered a “Green Zone” or African Swine Fever (ASF), Avian Influenza (Bird Flu), and Foot and Mouth Disease free province.

