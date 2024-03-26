The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet), in partnership with the Provincial Gender and Development Office (PGAD), conducted a Livestock Training in the town of Narra on March 22 As part of the Women’s Month celebration.

12 People’s Organizations consisting of women farmers and livestock raisers, along with Barangay Gender and Development (GAD) Monitors from Narra, participated in the event.

According to the Provincial Information Office, the activity is aimed to promote women empowerment in the province through such training programs.

ProVet Officer in Charge Dr. Darius P. Mangcucang and Dr. June Clyde Descallar shared knowledge and skills regarding livestock management and care in rural areas.

They also provided updates on the current status of swine production in Palawan and how to effectively raise goats for productivity.