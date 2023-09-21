In a bid to contain the cases of the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus in Magsaysay, local authorities conducted a Comprehensive African Swine Fever (ASF) Information, Education, and Campaign (IEC) in Magsaysay and Cuyo on September 16 and 17.

The activity, organized by the provincial government of Palawan, through the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) in partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA), Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), and the LGUs of Magsaysay and Cuyo, delved into the strict implementation of biosecurity measures to protect pig populations and prevent contamination by the ASF virus that includes regular disinfection of pig enclosures and their surroundings.

Attendees were also encouraged to register with PCIC to secure assistance or insurance in case their pig herds are affected by ASF or other swine diseases.

The ProVet has stepped up its blood sampling and surveillance efforts in Cuyo and Magsaysay, covering a pig population of over 2,000.

Dr. Darius P. Mangcucang, OIC of PVO, reiterated the call on the public to adhere to government guidelines to prevent another outbreak of ASF in the province.

“Pinapanawagan namin sa ating mga kapwa Palaweño na samahan po kami sa patuloy na paglaban sa ASF. Lagi lang po nating sundin ang mga paalala ng ating Pamahalaang Panlalawigan na iwasan ang pagdadala ng mga pork products papasok sa ating probinsya upang maiwasan ang pagkahawa ng ating mga alagang baboy at hindi maapektuhan ang food security ng probinsya ng Palawan,” he said.