Proposed ordinance filed covering some trike ban exemptions

Councilor Elgin Damasco, former chairman of the City Council’s transportation committee, has filed a proposed ordinance temporarily designating portions of national roads where tricycles, pedicabs, and motorized pedicabs may be allowed to pass.

Damasco said the measure is seeking authority from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to allowed them to traverse certain portions of the national roads in accordance with their memorandum circulars.

Damasco’s ordinance is proposing the DILG and the DOTr to allow tricycles, pedicabs, and motorized pedicabs to traverse Malvar Street; J. Rizal Avenue starting from the port area to Roxas Street and vice versa; J. Rizal Avenue from the corner of Lagan Road to Canigaran Beach and vice versa; the outer lane of the South National Highway from the corner of Abanico Road to in Barangay Tiniguiban to Barangay Inagawan; North National Highway from the corner of Santol Road in Barangay San Jose to Barangay Langogan.

The ordinance is also proposing for the agencies to allow them to cross Rizal Avenue from Sandoval Road, Roxas Street, Burgos Street, Valencia Street, H. Mendoza Street, Lacao Street, Malvar Road crossing San Pedro National Highway going to Wescom Road and vice versa, Castro Road crossing the same national road to Lanzanas Road and vice versa, Pagayona Road crossing the South National Highway in San Jose to the New Public Market and vice versa, Manga Street (Caabay Road) crossing South National Highway in San Jose to Evangelista Street (Dandal Road) and vice versa.

“This ordinance shall regulate the operation of motorized pedicabs and tricycles operating within the city, whether for public or private by means of providing limitations in its operation along national roads for public safety purposes,” Damasco said.

In Section 6 of the proposed measure, a tricycle may traverse or pass through in all thoroughfares in the city including national roads and highways in case of an emergency such as when the tricycle is being used by law enforcement authorities to respond to an ongoing crime; when the driver is bringing a wounded or sick person who needs immediate medical attention, and other analogous cases.

Any person found violating the provisions of this Ordinance shall be penalized P1,500 for the first offense; P3,000 for the second, P5,000 and/or six months imprisonment or both at the discretion of the court for the third offense.



About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.