Proposed measure to establish ‘Pisay’ in Narra gets nod from provincial board

A proposed measure to establish an educational system extension of the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) in Narra town in southern Palawan has been approved by the provincial board,

In a resolution approved Tuesday, board member Ryan Maminta said the request is directed to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Philippine Science High School (PSHS) Board of Trustees through its secretary and chairman Fortunato De La Pena.

According to Maminta, PSHS or Pisay is one of the country’s top secondary schools with a curriculum focused of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The school has also produced thousand of successful alumni who have excelled in a variety of fields including governance, business and media.

He said that there are 126 secondary schools and only two universities in the province thus the Palaweno students and parents have limited choice in terms of the school where they could apply and enroll.

“Considering the geography of Palawan as an island far from the rest of the country, taking secondary course in other city or province is a challenge as the same inaccessible due to the travel distance. By establishing a PSHS campus in the province of Palawan specifically in the town of Narra, deserving students from Palawan will be given an opportunity to be prepared in future careers in science and technology,” Maminta said.

He said that the province of Palawan is part of the MIMAROPA Region along with the Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and is the largest province in the country in terms of land area and jurisdiction.

