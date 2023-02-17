Initial steps have been taken to make the proposed direct commercial flight between Bangkok in Thailand and Puerto Princesa in the Philippines a reality.

Recent statements made by Mayor Lucilo Bayron indicate that a close relative of the Payuyo family who married a member of Thailand’s royals is assisting the city in realizing this potential to bring additional tourist arrivals to the city.

“Ina-arrange noong kamag-anak nila na magkaroon ng [commercial flight from] Bangkok to Puerto Princesa. Nagtanong sa akin kung lalaban daw tayo. Syempre sabi ko ‘lalaban tayo’,” Bayron said during Monday’s regular flag-raising at the city hall.

Bangkok is Thailand’s capital and its most populated city. It is also one of the cities in Asia that attracts visitors from all over the world since it serves as the country’s main gateway to other tourist spots.

“Baka sakali magawaan ng paraan na matuloy yon,” he added.

City Tourism Department (CTD) chief Demetrio Alvior Jr., meanwhile, said that if the connectivity materializers, it would be good for Puerto Princesa.

“Kung gusto talaga nating dumami ang turista natin, dapat maganda yong connectivity natin,” Alvior said during Friday’s Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa radio program.

He explained that because Palawan is separated from the country’s heartland, additional flights are needed.

Earlier, Bayron stated that Thailand has shown interest in establishing direct flights to Puerto Princesa City, which might open up a substantial market for the tourism sector.

Bayron shared that the Ambassador Thanatip Upatising of the Kingdom of Thailand approached him during the city’s investment forum in Manila to convey the interest to have the air link for tourism purposes. The investment forum was held in November 2022.

