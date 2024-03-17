Proposed amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws of the Palawan Electric Cooperative have been submitted by the technical working group and they are now subject for review by the board of directors.

Mylene Ballares, chair of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) board, explained that they need to review the proposed amendments to ensure they are aligned with national laws, specifically Republic Act (RA) 9520, commonly referred to as the Philippine Cooperative Code of 2008, and RA 10531, known as the National Electrification Administration Reform Act of 2013.

“These are the two laws where we are anchored—the NEA law and CDA law. So, kung ano man yung nakalagay sa ating bylaws should be harmonized with these laws,” Ballares said during the Kapihan sa Paleco on Friday, March 15.

“We still have to give these to the BOD to review. After that, these will be presented at the annual general membership assembly meeting,” she said.

One key aspect they must evaluate is the potential expansion of the number of districts. Currently, PALECO has 11 districts, but Ballares suggested that this count could potentially be increased to 15.

She also pointed out the prospect of re-districting or relocating certain areas to different districts, citing the town of San Vicente as an example. Currently falling under District XI (El Nido), it is closer in proximity to District X (Roxas).

“I remember na nagkaroon tayo ng additional districts from 9 to 11 noong nag-propose yung mga ibang lugar tulad dito sa Puerto Princesa kasi we have 50,000 or more (MCOs) kaya nadagdagan from three to four. Kaya rin hinati into two yung Roxas to El Nido kasi nga, malaki na masyado,” she explained.

“Meron naman tayong guidelines dyan na kapag may 5,000 members na, pwedeng magkaroon. So we will look into it kung talagang kinakailangan,” she added.

She also said they will have to study further regarding the qualifications of a Board of Director because the two laws RA 10531 and RA 9520 are also not harmonized particularly on the age requirement. She said under RA 9520, there is no age limit with Paleco being a cooperative but under RA 10531, a director must not be older than 70 years old.

After the review by the BOD, the amendment will be subjected to a vote by the member-consumer-owners (MCOs) after which, if approved, will be submitted to NEA for final approval.

Meanwhile, Ballares also said that the case of District IV Director Raul Timbancaya is already with the NEA.

Timbancaya’s qualifications were questioned after his proof of residency where he is serving as director was withdrawn. Ballares said the BOD has nothing to do about it anymore.

“Yung screening committee siya ay pinasa, nakaupo sya and then may nagreklamo so yung nireklamuhan, sya ang sasagot,” she said.