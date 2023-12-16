Property owners in Palawan have the opportunity to reduce their tax burden for the year 2024 by taking advantage of early payment discounts.

The province announced Friday that a 20% discount awaits those who will pay their real property taxes before December 31, followed by a 10% discount for payments made between January 1 and March 31, 2024.

It said that the offer is intended to alleviate financial stress on people, acknowledging the importance of helping taxpayers during these difficult times. The incentives are intended to help households and businesses while also encouraging timely payments.

Property owners who may find it difficult to make a lump-sum payment also have flexible options. Taxes can be paid in four equal installments without any interest. The deadlines for these installments are as follows:

1st Installment: on or before March 31, 2024

2nd Installment: on or before June 30, 2024

3rd Installment: on or before September 30, 2024

4th Installment: on or before December 31, 2024

Payments can be made at the local municipal offices where the properties are located or at the Office of the Provincial Treasurer at the Provincial Capitol Building Compound. The payment hours are convenient, with the office open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The provincial government said property owners are advised to strongly adhere to the specified payment deadlines. Late payments will incur a 2% monthly interest charge on the unpaid amount or fraction thereof, adding a significant financial burden for those who miss the deadlines.

For any inquiries or further information, property owners can contact the relevant authorities at (048) 433-2671.