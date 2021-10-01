As part of saying THANK YOU to teachers in line with the World Teachers Day, select stores at SM City Puerto Princesa are now offering various discounts and treats for our beloved mentors.

Here are exclusive promos for all the teachers in Puerto Princesa City and Palawan:

P200 OFF at The SM Store

Get awesome deals at #TheSMStore Puerto Princesa upon presentation of your faculty ID and proof of BDO Network Bank account. Teachers can enjoy P100 or P200 discounts with minimum purchase of P2,000 and P3,000, respectively.

This is also available via #SMCallToDeliver! Promo is valid until October 3, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Appliances on Great Sale

Part of SM Appliance’s Christmas in October promo, home appliances are available at huge discounts until October 24, 2021.

An Air Fryer that was previously valued at around P5,000 is now only P3,495. A 70-inch flat screen TV is now P25,000 cheaper with an extra added free home audio soundbar.

Items on sale range from TVs, sound systems, refrigerators, washing machines, and many more.

Food Treats and Fashion

Teachers can get blow out treats at up to 50% off at Classic Savory and McCoy’s Pizza.

Celebrate sarap with Classic Savory’s all-time favorites and merienda deals, or gather your faculty BFFs to enjoy pizza, pasta, and chicken at McCoy’s.

Fashion favorites CLN, Bagel Girl, Ideal Vision, All Flip-Flops are also on sale. Special interest shops like Speedo and Anime Lobby also give 10-30% discounts.

For more exclusive promos, visit SM City Puerto Princesa on Facebook.