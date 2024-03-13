Researchers have initiated a project to investigate the presence of microplastics in milkfish, as concerns mount over the environmental and food safety implications of these tiny pollutants for human consumption.

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD) said Tuesday that microplastics, recognized as global pollutants stemming from extensive modern industrialization, are perceived as contributing significantly to the country’s mounting post-consumer waste.

“Milkfish, one of the most commonly consumed fish, plays a crucial role in the country’s economic growth. However, as milkfish aquaculture sites remain unexempted to microplastic contamination, it raises substantial health risks to consumers,” the department said.

The DOST’s Industrial Technology Development Institute (ITDI) is spearheading a project aimed at creating an improved method for isolating microplastics and assessing their contamination levels in freshwater, marine, and brackish water environments where milkfish thrive.

The project, “Method Optimization of Digestion and Extraction of Microplastics in Milkfish (Chanos chanos),” is examining the presence and geographical spread of microplastics in milkfish sourced from aquafarms in freshwater, marine, and brackish water environments.

The DOST-PCAARRD said it is financially backing the research project, emphasizing that its outcomes will ascertain if the existing microplastic pollution meets acceptable thresholds for human consumption and food safety, with the findings informing policy formulation to address potential risks.

“In its first year of implementation, the project initially collected milkfish samples from various cultural sites in the country. Individual milkfish samples were randomly selected from marine, brackish, and freshwater fish cages, fish pens, or fish pond aquafarms,” it said.

“The study hopes to pinpoint and correlate potential sources and distribution patterns of microplastics in milkfish across these various water habitats. It will also systematically monitor microplastic ingestion and evaluate its associated hazards and ecological risks,” it added.

Currently, microplastic studies in the country focus on their occurrence in water bodies and marine sediments. However, only a few studies have identified them in living organisms such as fish and bivalves. Thus, the ongoing project seeks to apply the country’s existing procedures for microplastic detection, specifically in milkfish.

Policymakers, the small-scale aquaculture sector, and all Filipino fish consumers will benefit from the results of the project, as it particularly increases awareness of the implications of plastic litter in aquatic resources. Potential solutions that may mitigate microplastic contamination of fish are also being explored through the project.